MOSCOW, February 28 – RIA Novosti. The supply of Western tanks will not help Ukraine, such an opinion was expressed in an article for Le Figaro by the French general, former commander of the Foreign Legion Bruno Dari. The supply of Western tanks will not help Ukraine, such an opinion was expressed in an article for Le Figaro by the French general, former commander of the Foreign Legion Bruno Dari.

As the general noted, the military history of the 20th century shows that tanks provide a significant advantage only when they appear “quickly, suddenly and in large numbers.” This happened in 1940, when German tanks outflanked the French Maginot line, or during the Six Day War, when Israeli tanks repeated the same success with surprise.

Yesterday, 15:17 The EU was afraid of the consequences of arms supplies to Ukraine

“But when the enemy was ‘expecting’ the passage of foreign tanks, as happened with German tanks near Kursk, the matter ended in the death of thousands of tank crews,” Dari recalled.

To date, 200 or 300 tanks delivered to Ukraine will not be able to fundamentally change the balance of power, he stressed. According to the general, the Russian military obviously did not waste time and strengthened anti-tank defenses on the line of contact.

In addition, today the battlefield is becoming “transparent” thanks to the large-scale use of drones, satellite systems and electronic warfare, which is why the preparation of tank attacks cannot go unnoticed, Dari added.

Earlier, the German Ministry of Defense announced that in addition to the 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks that are being prepared for shipment to Kyiv, it will supply four more vehicles of this model. In January, the United States announced another package of military aid to Ukraine, which for the first time included 31 Abrams tanks worth $400 million.

Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>