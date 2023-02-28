European lawyers challenged the ban on providing services to companies from Russia

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 – RIA Novosti. European lawyers challenged in the EU Court of Justice the ban on the provision of legal services to legal entities from Russia, which was introduced as part of the next package of sanctions back in 2022, follows from a document published on Monday in the Official Journal of the EU.

A lawsuit against the Council of the European Union was filed by the Association of French Bar Unions ACE-Avocats. It points out that such a decision of the EU Council is contrary to the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, as well as a number of decisions of the EU Court of Justice, which confirm that lawyers should be able to freely carry out their work.

On October 6 last year, the Council of the European Union banned the provision of legal services to the Russian government, companies registered in Russia. However, exceptions are allowed, which must be approved by the authorities of a particular EU country.

As previously reported to RIA Novosti in the Brussels Bar Association, its head Emmanuel Plasschaert made a statement in which he called this decision of the EU Council unacceptable.

In his opinion, such a decision is “a dangerous precedent directed against a fundamental right that any natural or legal person should have.” We are talking about the right to exercise the protection of their interests, to receive advice on their obligations, the right to choose a lawyer for defense at their own request.