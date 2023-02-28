Biden accused Republicans of threatening to lead the US to default

WASHINGTON, February 28 – RIA Novosti. The Republican Party, which controls the US House of Representatives, is threatening to bring the country into default, said US President Joe Biden.

“Republicans in the House of Representatives who want to play politics with the full integrity and credibility of the United States are threatening to default on our debt until they get their way,” the White House tweeted.

The President noted that he would not allow the Republican opposition to deprive Americans of healthcare in order to save budget funds.

Earlier in February, the Congressional Budget Office warned that the US could face default in July-September 2023 if national debt limits were not raised.

The US administration is urging lawmakers to raise or suspend borrowing limits quickly and without preconditions, but the Republican opposition, which controls the House of Representatives, is demanding talks on spending cuts.