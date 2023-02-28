French railway workers call strike against pension reform | News

The unions integrated in the national railway company of France (SNCF) called this Monday a general strike that will begin next Tuesday, March 7 against the retirement reform, and that could be renewed.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Learn about the life of French writer Victor Hugo

Faced with the government’s refusal to renounce the reform project, which seeks to extend the legal retirement age from 62 to 64, the eight main unions in France grouped in the Intersindical call to paralyze the country.

“It is imperative to reinforce the mobilization”, the SNCF refers to in a press release, and requests that the social movement “harden” with the participation in the strike, so that the Government backs down.

The CFDT also revealed the results of a consultation launched last weekend with its members, and assured that “more than 80 percent are in favor of a renewable strike.”

For his part, Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt told local media that “we do not refuse to demonstrate that this reform is necessary” alleging that it is essential to avoid an unsustainable financial deficit.

Also, upon learning of the statement from the Inter-union, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne called for “responsibility”. “Everyone must take into account the need for French men and women to travel, so this is a call for responsibility,” she stressed.

The Intersindical is made up of eight French trade unions such as the National Union of Autonomous Trade Unions (UNSA), the French Confederation of Management-General Confederation of Executives (CFE-CGC), the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT) and the French Confederation of Workers Christians (CFTC).

They are joined by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Sud Solidaires, Fuerza Obrera (FO) and the Unitary Union Federation (FSU).

Last January, the inter-union mobilized millions of people in the streets, as well as on February 11 and 16, and warned that if the French government insists on carrying out the reform, it will paralyze the country.

For its part, the government project intends to reach the Senate for analysis next Tuesday, after passing through the National Assembly where it did not obtain votes. However, the upper house is dominated by the conservative Republican Party, who supports the bill.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source