BAMAKO, February 28 – RIA Novosti. The supply of Russian military equipment to Mali made it possible to reverse the situation with terrorism in the country, and now the militants are afraid, Shogel Kokalla Maiga, Prime Minister of the Transitional Government of Mali, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“For the Malians, it is not the quantity that matters, but the result. Today we can confirm that fear has moved to another camp. Terrorists no longer cause fear in Malians. On the contrary, the Malian army causes fear among terrorists, this is important. Cooperation (with Russia in the military sphere) will continue “Maiga said.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia sent a large batch of aircraft to Mali on January 19, cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres this year received a new development.
In November 2021, Russia handed over four Mi-171 military transport helicopters to Mali. In August 2022, it was reported that the country received several military aircraft and helicopters from Russia: L-39 and Su-25 fighters, as well as Mi-24P and Mi-8 combat helicopters and CASA C-295 tactical transport aircraft.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
