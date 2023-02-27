Secretary of the Russian Security Council met with the President of Algeria

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev on Monday, as part of a working trip to Algeria, was received by President Abdelmajid Tebbun, a wide range of issues of Russian-Algerian cooperation in various fields was discussed, the press service of the Russian Security Council apparatus reported.

“Nikolai Patrushev, in particular, noted that Russia considers Algeria as one of its key foreign policy partners, stressing that the positions of our countries are close or coincide on most issues of the international and regional agenda,” the message says.