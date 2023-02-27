Property of Russian businessman arrested in Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. The court seized all real estate worth more than $27 million from a textile company in the Chernihiv region owned by a Russian businessman, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Monday. The court seized all real estate worth more than $27 million from a textile company in the Chernihiv region owned by a Russian businessman, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Monday.

“Based on the materials of the Security Service, the court seized all the real estate of one of the textile companies in the Chernihiv region. The ultimate beneficiary of this enterprise is a Russian businessman working for the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation. The court decision concerns the production facilities, warehouses and offices of the enterprise,” the statement says. departments in the telegram channel.

According to the SBU, the total value of the seized property is more than one billion hryvnia (more than $27 million).

According to the investigation, the company carried out the production and supply of military clothing and equipment of the Russian army.

According to the security service, a criminal case has been initiated under part 3 of article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (“financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of a territory or state.