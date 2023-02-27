The United States called Russian claims on START easily eliminated

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 27 – RIA Novosti. The United States continues to adhere to its obligations under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty and considers all claims in this area to be easily eliminated if Russia regains its participation in the agreement, said relevant Assistant Secretary of State Mallory Stewart.
“The US continues to fully adhere to START-3, including in the numerical limits of the treaty,” she said.
Speaking at the Brookings think tank, Stewart said that the Russian Federation could easily be convinced that its claims are not justified if it sends its inspectors to American facilities.
“The good news is that these are literally all fixable problems if Moscow decides to return to the benefits of transparency and stability,” the diplomat said.
She added that the United States is ready to receive Russian inspectors and made it clear back in the summer of 2022 that they could arrive both on commercial flights and on “state aircraft.”
At the same time, Stewart stated that no Russian actions regarding START-3 will force the United States to abandon support for Ukraine.
