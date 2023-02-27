Patrushev called the strategy of strangling objectionable countries by the West as colonialism

The strategy of strangling objectionable states used by the West is a revival of the old methods of colonialism, said Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council.

“The strategy used by the West to strangle objectionable states is nothing but the revival of the old methods of colonialism, which collapsed in the middle of the 20th century, thanks in part to the efforts of the Soviet Union,” Patrushev told Rossiyskaya Gazeta during a working trip to Algeria.

“The Algerian people were one of the first to throw off the colonial yoke and showed a successful example of the struggle for their freedom. The Algerians, like no one else, understand that no matter what form colonialism takes, it always brings evil,” said the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

“We see the consequences of Westerners’ gross interference in the affairs of the region even today. In North Africa and the Middle East, the hotbeds of tension created by them remain, such as, for example, in Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and other countries. Which in turn contributes to the spread of terrorism, weapons and drugs,” the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation stated.