In Vilnius, several people laid flowers at a Russian tank

MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Police launched an investigation over the laying of flowers at a Russian tank on display in Vilnius, Lithuanian Radio and Television reported. Police launched an investigation over the laying of flowers at a Russian tank on display in Vilnius, Lithuanian Radio and Television reported.

According to eyewitnesses, several people drove up to the military equipment delivered to the city from Ukraine last weekend, laid red carnations and lit a candle. The police will find out if they showed “symbols of Nazi, communist, totalitarian and authoritarian regimes.”

Yesterday, 16:09Special military operation in Ukraine The embassy in Berlin commented on the provocation with a tank near its walls

The law enforcement agency also spoke about a verbal conflict over flowers laid on Cathedral Square on Sunday morning. There, an unknown man punched a man, causing him to fall to the ground. The police establish the identity of the attacker and find out whether the victim laid flowers at the monument or was “an indignant passerby.”

By Monday morning, the tank no longer had flowers, but soon, according to law enforcement officers, two women brought them again and “agitated passers-by” in support of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. An investigation into this case has not yet been reported.

February 26, 18:16 The expert assessed the effectiveness of protests against the supply of weapons to Kyiv

On February 25, pro-Ukrainian activists set up a rusty tank in the center of Berlin and pointed its muzzle towards the Russian diplomatic mission. They expected to hold an event in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the inhabitants of the German capital thwarted their plans.

Many of those who came spoke with peaceful slogans and laid flowers at the combat vehicle in protest against the supply of weapons to Kyiv. The same step was taken by the participants of the largest demonstration in recent years against the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, which took place at the end of last week.