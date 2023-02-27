US Air Force removes two commanders due to loss of confidence

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Two American officers have been suspended from positions at the strategic bomber base due to doubts about their ability to do their job, reported US Long Range Aviation Command on Twitter.
“Today, two commanders are stripped of their commanding positions at Mino Air Force Base, North Dakota, due to a loss of confidence in their ability to carry out their duties,” the publication says.
The command did not specify which of the personnel of the air base was removed from his post and for what faults.
The Fifth Bomber Wing, armed with B-52H strategic bombers, is based at Mino Air Base, along with four units serving it.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
