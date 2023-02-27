There are 62 migrants dead after shipwreck on Italian coasts | News

The Italian authorities announced this Monday that the number of migrants who died as a result of the shipwreck reported the day before off the coast of Crotone, in the Calabria region, rose to 62.

The search and rescue forces have rescued 81 people who made up the 200 migrants from Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Syria who were traveling in the precarious boat that had been sailing for four days since it set sail in Türkiye.

The Port Authority and the Finance Guard have been leading the search operations since the early hours of this day when divers and helicopters were also incorporated while experts forecast an increase in the number of victims.

According to the Italian Ministry of the Interior, among the fatalities are 14 minors and 33 are women while 19 of the survivors have had to be hospitalized.

According to local media, the boat broke in two after colliding with a rock off the Italian coast due to the storm surge, meanwhile, three people were arrested as suspected human traffickers.

For her part, the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, stated that her administration is committed to “avoiding this kind of tragedies, by demanding above all the full collaboration of the countries of departure.”

“It is criminal for a ship with 200 people on board to end up sailing in such adverse conditions and it is inhumane to exchange the lives of men, women and children for a ‘ticket’ under the false expectation of a safe voyage,” he said.

