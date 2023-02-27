Belgium freezes Russian assets for a record amount among EU countries

|Fact-checking
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 – RIA Novosti. Belgium has frozen Russian assets worth 58 billion euros, said Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem.
According to him, this amount has become a record among the EU countries. In addition, as the minister specified, Brussels blocked Russian transactions for 191 billion euros.
Yesterday, 18:38
Property of Russian businessman arrested in Ukraine
After the start of the Russian military special operation in Ukraine, the West increased sanctions pressure on Moscow. Hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Russian assets have been frozen, and the European Union has already adopted ten packages of restrictive measures, including an embargo on coal and oil.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the freezing of Russian assets in Europe a theft. According to her, this has been going on for more than a year – since 2014, the EU has been churning out numerous illegitimate and unreasonable decisions to freeze the property of Russian citizens and companies, and now it has set its sights on public funds.
Yesterday, 14:03
Switzerland will join the tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia
