Belgium freezes Russian assets for a record amount among EU countries

According to him, this amount has become a record among the EU countries. In addition, as the minister specified, Brussels blocked Russian transactions for 191 billion euros.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the freezing of Russian assets in Europe a theft. According to her, this has been going on for more than a year – since 2014, the EU has been churning out numerous illegitimate and unreasonable decisions to freeze the property of Russian citizens and companies, and now it has set its sights on public funds.