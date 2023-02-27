The State Department claims that the United States did not receive notification of Russia’s decision on START

WASHINGTON, February 27 – RIA Novosti. The The United States has not received formal notice from Moscow of the suspension of participation in START, Mallory Stewart, assistant secretary of state for arms control, said on Monday.

“We have not received any formal notification regarding the suspension. Like everyone else, we are getting information from Russian government statements,” a State Department spokeswoman at the Brookings Institute, a Washington-based think tank, said.

According to her, “the suspension has not yet begun to take effect formally.” “We are still receiving START alerts, but we expect this to stop once the suspension is formalized,” she said.

The State Department stressed that the prospects for further work under the START will be clearer after the formalization of the suspension announced by the Russian Federation. She stressed that it would be in the interests of all parties “to convince Russia to return to the implementation of the agreement.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia was suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the (North Atlantic) alliance” .