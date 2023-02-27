The doctor spoke about the state of Saakashvili

TBILISI, Feb 27 – RIA Novosti. The condition of former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who is undergoing treatment in a Tbilisi clinic, is critical, if weight loss continues, irreversible processes will begin, Giorgi Grigolia, a doctor at the council at the Office of the Ombudsman of Georgia, said on Monday.

“Cachexia is intensifying. What is happening to Saakashvili is natural: he is losing weight, the process of destruction of muscle and already bone tissue is underway. This is happening because he does not receive adequate treatment,” Grigolia told reporters.

February 20, 15:30 Zakharova compared Zelensky and Saakashvili

According to him, if “the politician’s weight drops to 55 kilograms, then irreversible processes will begin, he will be bedridden.” The doctor noted that at the moment Saakashvili weighs 64 kilograms, but the weight loss trend continues.

Doctors of the ombudsman’s office examined Saakashvili on February 19. The official conclusion of the group of doctors says that the patient has a loss of balance and coordination, a decrease in mental functions, the process of self-splitting of body tissues, muscle atrophy, fourth-degree cachexia, peripheral and autonomic neuropathy have begun.

Members of the Saakashvili family daily report on the serious condition of the politician. Earlier, independent doctors reported that Saakashvili was poisoned with heavy metals. The Tbilisi City Court considered a case on a possible deferment of Saakashvili’s prison sentence for the purpose of his treatment in a clinic abroad, but the court denied the lawyers’ request.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, 2021, he is being investigated in several criminal cases. The politician was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is a defendant in cases of the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi television company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili would remain in prison for a long time, he would serve the entire term.