BRUSSELS, Feb 27 – RIA Novosti. The Belgian authorities have banned the export of more than 1,000 cars to Russia in 2022 due to EU sanctions, Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem said in a statement posted on his website.

“Last year, more than 10,000 cars were checked in Zeebrugge. It was decided that 1,087 cars could not be sent to Russia,” the minister explained.

Earlier, the EU banned the export of a number of luxury goods to Russia, including cars worth more than 50,000 euros.

According to the Minister of Finance, the Belgian customs has significantly increased control over the export and import of goods to Russia and Belarus after the start of the NWO.

“In total, 7,925 containers were physically checked,” the minister said. Currently, 529 containers are held in Belgian ports for further checks.

Based on the results of inspections in 2022, 19 protocols on violations of import and export rules were drawn up and submitted to the prosecutor’s office. Another 15 such protocols are being prepared, the ministry said.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States . Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.