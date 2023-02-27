UK and EU reach agreement on Northern Ireland | News

The United Kingdom and the European Union reached an agreement on Monday to settle the differences regarding the Northern Ireland protocol on trade controls and guarantee a more fluid exchange.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran imposes new sanctions on the European Union and the United Kingdom

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, signed the agreement called the “Windsor framework” and which they described as “decisive”.

The British prime minister pointed out during a joint press conference that “I am pleased to inform you that we have achieved decisive progress. Together we have modified the original protocol and today we are announcing the new Windsor framework.”

“Today’s agreement allows for smooth trade across the UK, protects Northern Ireland’s place in our union and safeguards the sovereignty of the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

In this sense, the new agreement will make it possible to withdraw the controls and checks of items arriving in Northern Ireland from other British territories, which according to the head of the English Government marks “a new stage”.

For her part, the head of the European Commission stated that the agreement is historic while stressing that it protects the interests of the two markets. In turn, she emphasized that the EU Court of Justice will continue to define the issues that affect community law.

However, the agreement reached between the holders needs to be approved by the British Parliament and the European Union while the processing process is still pending.

In 2020, an agreement was reached to stipulate that Northern Ireland would continue to be part of the EU customs community, which forced the introduction of controls that caused obstacles to goods coming from other UK territories.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source