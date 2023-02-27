Zelensky met with the head of the US Treasury

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he had a meeting in Kyiv with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
“Important meeting with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The United States has been firmly supporting us since the first days of this war, not only with weapons, but also on the financial front. We really appreciate it,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.
The meeting was also attended by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Feb. 24 that the United States is providing over $10 billion to support Ukraine, including its government and energy infrastructure.
Yesterday, 07:48
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
