An air alert was announced in the Kharkiv region

An air raid alert was again announced on Monday in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, according to the online map data of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities. Since then, air raid alerts have been announced in the Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes all over the country.