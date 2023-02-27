Permanent mission of Russia to the EU predicted the effect of a new package of sanctions

MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. The effect of the tenth package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation will be limited, Russian companies and banks have prepared for restrictions, said Kirill Logvinov, Acting Permanent Representative of Russia to the European Union. The effect of the tenth package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation will be limited, Russian companies and banks have prepared for restrictions, said Kirill Logvinov, Acting Permanent Representative of Russia to the European Union.

“In practice, these measures change little. After all, supply chains were interrupted long before the introduction of formal restrictions, that is, now these restrictions have consolidated the status quo. Russian companies and banks, as far as one can judge, were quite ready for the announced restrictions, so the effect of the tenth package, I think, can be considered quite limited,” he said on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel.

February 25, 16:28 Zelensky not satisfied with new sanctions against Russia

He also added that restrictions on the transit of a number of goods through the territory of the Russian Federation will hit the European Union, he will have to look for other ways for deliveries, this is also pressure on third countries.

According to him, each new package of EU sanctions performs the task of “bringing to mind” those sanctions that the EU adopts in the previous package, so he tries to “do work on his own mistakes and shortcomings.”

Logvinov also noted that the delay in the adoption of the tenth package of sanctions “benefited those who spoke in favor of tougher restrictions,” because their demands were recorded in the G7’s final statement.

“This means that when work is underway on the next EU package, everyone will already be pointing the finger at what is laid down in the final statement of the G7. So that some provisions are not included in the tenth package of sanctions, it will be more difficult for them to take a hit next time, and in general they will be forced to focus on the “seven”, – the diplomat explained.

On February 25, the EU introduced a new, tenth, package of sanctions against Russia, which expanded export-import and personal restrictions, as well as new bans on the work of Russian media. The European Commission has estimated a new package of sanctions at 11.4 billion euros. At the same time, the EU noted that now the EU’s exports to Russia have decreased by almost half compared to the level of 2021, and imports to the EU have been cut, respectively, by almost 60%.