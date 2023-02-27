The United States announced legal obstacles to the confiscation of Russian assets

MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced serious legal obstacles to the confiscation of $ 300 billion of Russian assets frozen as a result of Western sanctions, reports Reuters. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced serious legal obstacles to the confiscation of $ 300 billion of Russian assets frozen as a result of Western sanctions, reports Reuters.

On Monday, Yellen arrived on an unannounced visit to Kyiv and made several statements there.

“Yellen said … that there are still significant legal obstacles to the complete confiscation of the assets of the Russian Central Bank in the amount of $ 300 billion frozen as a result of sanctions,” the agency said in a publication.

The head of the Ministry of Finance also announced the transfer of $1.25 billion from the tranche of economic assistance to Kyiv, the total amount of which is $9.9 billion.

Western countries after the start of the special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine imposed a number of tough sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of about half of the country’s foreign exchange reserves – about 300 billion dollars. In April, the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Elvira Nabiullina, said that the Russian authorities were preparing lawsuits to challenge the freezing of the country’s international reserves.