WASHINGTON, February 27 – RIA Novosti. The United States is using non-public channels to discuss the future of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with Moscow, said senior assistant secretary of state Mallory Stewart.
“We are actually trying to engage with Russia behind the scenes to understand what they think about this and what they need,” she said at the Brookings think tank.
Washington continues to adhere to the provisions of the agreement, including limits on nuclear weapons, the American official explained. According to her, the United States did not receive official notification from the Russian side about the suspension of participation in the treaty.
“The good news is that these are literally all fixable problems if Moscow decides to return to the benefits of transparency and stability,” Stewart said.
The assistant secretary added that the United States was ready to receive Russian inspectors and made it clear last summer that they could arrive both on commercial flights and on “state aircraft.”
Last week, Vladimir Putin said that Moscow, in response to American ultimatums, was suspending participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, but not withdrawing from it. The head of state noted that before returning to the discussion, it is necessary to understand how to take into account the total strategic arsenal of NATO, including France and the UK.
As Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov explained, all information exchanges, all elements of the agreement relating to verification are suspended.
Russia and the United States in 2010 signed the Treaty on Measures for Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms. The document provided that by February 2018, the arsenals of each country should not exceed 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, including submarines and heavy bombers, 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers and 1,550 warheads.
By the control date, Russia has fulfilled its obligations to reduce arms in full. The United States also announced the achievement of the agreed levels, but Washington reached the set indicators, among other things, due to the illegitimate unilateral exclusion of some weapons from the offset.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
