CHISINAU, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Wizz Air will suspend flights to Chisinau from March 14 for security reasons.

“The safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority for Wizz Air, and as a result of recent developments in Moldova and the high, but not inevitable, risk in the country’s airspace, Wizz Air has taken the difficult but responsible decision to suspend all flights to Chisinau from March 14,” according to the carrier’s statement.

Earlier, the Moldovan airline Air Moldova warned about the cancellation in March of regular flights to ten destinations in Europe and Asia.

Last week, the Ministry of Defense reported that Ukraine was preparing an armed provocation against the PMR. According to the department, for this Kyiv intends to use units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Azov nationalists *. As a pretext for an invasion of the unrecognized republic, a staging of an “offensive of Russian troops” from the territory of Transnistria is planned.

Moldovan authorities were unable to confirm this information. Former President of the country Igor Dodon, in turn, said that any actions of Kyiv towards the PMR can be regarded as aggression against Chisinau.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces would adequately respond to a provocation against Pridnestrovie, if it follows.

* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.