Australia cancels visa of Russian girl from Ireland, media reported

MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Australia has canceled the visa of a Russian native of Kazakhstan, the Irish Times reported.

The Australian authorities have decided to revoke her visa due to national security concerns.

According to the publication, we are talking about Marina Sologub, who, as a child, moved to Ireland, and in 2020 to Australia thanks to a “talent visa”.

Sologub was previously a consultant to the City of Marion in South Australia. She said that in Ireland she worked for some time as an assistant to MPs Willie Penrose and Bernard Allen. According to Penrose, the girl was just an intern at his office.

The newspaper specified that the Australian authorities in recent months have been forcing Russians or “people with direct or indirect ties to Russia” to leave the country by canceling their visas.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Sologub’s work as a consultant was related to space and the Australian space program. South Australia’s filings accompanying a positive response to a 2020 request for a “talent visa” for a woman said she would benefit the country’s space industry community by helping small and medium-sized businesses connect at the top decision-makers in the global space industry. industries.

According to the newspaper’s source, Sologub’s visa was withdrawn on the recommendation of the Australian Security and Intelligence Service with the wording “this person may pose a direct or indirect threat to the national security of Australia.”

The newspaper noted that, according to the intelligence service, the Russian-speaking female consultant constantly expanded her circle of acquaintances in the Australian space industry, many of whose enterprises and organizations are located in the state of South Australia, including in its capital Adelaide. In addition, Sologub, according to the newspaper, spoke of her contacts “at the highest level of decision-making” in the Russian space industry.

Signed by the South Australian representative at the Australian Embassy in London , a “talent visa” application form indicates that Sologub, with her experience in the space industry, can be of significant benefit in this state, as it is headquartered -Australian National Space Agency headquarters, Mission Control Center, Department of Defense Space Research Center and Spacecraft Landing Pad, the paper said.

Documents obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald, including Sologub’s autobiography filed with Australian authorities, allege that she worked at the National Space Center in Ireland in the past and that “thanks to her personal involvement, an intergovernmental agreement was prepared between Ireland and Russia in the field of use outer space for peaceful purposes.

“We do not claim that Sologub is engaged in espionage or that her assessment by the Security and Intelligence Service as a threat to national security is accurate,” the article says.

According to the newspaper, after arriving in Australia, Sologub first worked for some time in private companies in the space industry, and then got a job as an external consultant to the administration of the city of Marion. According to the newspaper, which was published with reference to the city administration of Marion, immediately after Marina Sologub informed the city authorities about the revocation of her visa, she was immediately denied access to the administration’s computer network.