Türkiye asks Sweden to fulfill commitments to join NATO | News

The Government of Türkiye recalled on Monday the promises that Sweden and Finland made to Ankara to approve its entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and affirmed that it is impossible to approve the Stockholm offer “without seeing the steps taken”.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Türkiye advances the NATO membership of Sweden and Finland

“Regarding the membership of Finland and Sweden, Türkiye’s position is clear and transparent,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

The Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs brought forward the resumption of negotiations with Sweden and Finland for March 9, after Türkiye had suspended them following the anti-Islam demonstrations in Stockholm.

Stratejik ortağımız ve müttefikimiz #Macaristan‘ın Dışişleri Bakanı dostum Peter Szijjártó’ya dayanışma ziyareti ve sağladıkları destek için teşekkür ettik. #depress

Thanked my friend Peter, FM of our strategic partner & ally #Hungaryfor his solidarity visit.��������#earthquake pic.twitter.com/M0Wlg40sJB

— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu)

February 27, 2023

Reiterating that terrorism is one of the two main threats to NATO, Cavusoglu said that Türkiye hopes that the two Nordic countries will meet Ankara’s concerns regarding the fight against terrorism.

Since the signing of the trilateral memorandum at the NATO Madrid Summit in June 2022, Cavusoglu stated that “Sweden has not taken any satisfactory steps.”

“There are commitments (from Sweden and Finland) to NATO membership. It is not possible for us to say ‘yes’ to Sweden’s NATO membership without seeing these steps,” he recalled.

���� Turkey announced a new round of talks on the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO

A thematic meeting will take place in Brussels on March 9.

This was announced by the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. pic.twitter.com/R5R6z9z4xC

— ��NOTINAFO ���� News Agency of the #NAFO (@NOTINAFO)

February 27, 2023

He also expressed his inclination on NATO’s offers to evaluate the two countries separately; Türkiye sees more positive steps towards the Finnish process.

Cavusoglu reminded Sweden and Finland of the mechanism established between the three countries and said it would be beneficial to hold a third meeting in Brussels. “The meeting will take place on March 9,” Cavusoglu reiterated.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source