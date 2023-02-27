The prosecutor asked to appoint Tikhanovskaya and Latushko to 19 years in prison

MINSK, February 27 – RIA Novosti. The state prosecution asked the court in Belarus to appoint in absentia the Belarusian oppositionists Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Pavel Latushko, who left the country after the presidential elections in 2020, to 19 years in prison, Sputnik Belarus reported on Monday.

In January, the Minsk City Court began considering a criminal case against Belarusian oppositionists Tikhanovskaya, Latushka, as well as Maria Moroz, Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky. All of them are now outside of Belarus, so the hearing is taking place in their absence. The defendants are represented by lawyers. All the defendants are charged with conspiracy to seize state power in an unconstitutional way, the creation of an extremist formation and its leadership, public calls for sanctions, and incitement of social hatred. Also, a number of defendants are additionally charged with certain articles, for example, Tikhanovskaya is accused of treason against the state, Latushko – of corruption.

January 26, 10:43 The structures of the leader of the Belarusian opposition Tikhanovskaya were recognized as extremist

“The public prosecutor today, during the judicial debate, asked for 19 years in prison for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Pavel Latushko, and 12 years for Maria Moroz, Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky,” the report says.

According to Belta, the prosecutor also considers it necessary to impose a fine on Tikhanovskaya in the amount of more than 13.2 thousand dollars, and deprive Latushka of the right to hold positions related to the performance of organizational, administrative and administrative duties for a period of 5 years. The state prosecutor also asks to recover from Latushka a sum of money corresponding to the amount of the bribe he received in the equivalent of 10 thousand dollars, the report says.

“Tikhanovskaya, Kovalkova and Moroz are supposed to serve their sentences in a general regime colony, Latushko and Dylevsky in a reinforced regime colony,” the report says.

According to the agency, the prosecutor asks all five defendants to be found guilty of conspiracy to seize state power, create an extremist formation and lead it, as well as public calls to seize power and commit actions to the detriment of the national security of Belarus. It is also proposed to recognize them guilty of deliberate actions aimed at inciting hatred on the basis of social affiliation, committed by a group of persons.

It is noted that Tikhanovskaya and Latushko, according to the prosecutor, should be found guilty of organizing the unauthorized appropriation of the title and power of an official, Tikhanovskaya and Moroz – of preparing to participate in mass riots, preparing to seize buildings and structures, as well as preparing persons for participation in group actions that grossly violate public order, financing such activities. In addition, Tikhanovskaya, Latushko, Kovalkov are invited to be found guilty of obstructing the work of the CEC, Tikhanovskaya – of helping a foreign state, an international or foreign organization and their representatives in carrying out activities aimed at harming the national security of Belarus, treason against the state. And Latushka is additionally proposed to be found guilty of abuse of office, committed out of mercenary and other personal interests by a person in a responsible position, and entailed grave consequences, as well as receiving a bribe on a large scale.