Lukashenka called on the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the KGB to the most severe discipline

The President stressed that “everyone should mind their own business.” “We have a considerable number of people in uniform. All are armed. These are people sharpened to defend their Fatherland. We need to use this. Discipline and the fulfillment of our duties, especially at the border. When I talk about the border, this does not mean that this unit Lappo (Chairman of the State Border Committee Anatoly Lappo – ed.) – and that’s it. This is the police, this is the KGB, this is the military,” the head of state explained.