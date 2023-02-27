Lukashenka called on the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the KGB to the most severe discipline

|Fact-checking
MINSK, February 27 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko demanded “the most severe discipline” in the military units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the KGB of Belarus.
“In the light of internal and external events, I would like to hear from you a description of the internal political and military component around our Belarus. I want to … demand the most severe discipline from you in the military units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the KGB,” Lukashenka said, addressing the heads of law enforcement agencies. The video excerpt of the meeting was published by the Pool of the First Telegram channel close to the press service of the head of state.
The President stressed that “everyone should mind their own business.” “We have a considerable number of people in uniform. All are armed. These are people sharpened to defend their Fatherland. We need to use this. Discipline and the fulfillment of our duties, especially at the border. When I talk about the border, this does not mean that this unit Lappo (Chairman of the State Border Committee Anatoly Lappo – ed.) – and that’s it. This is the police, this is the KGB, this is the military,” the head of state explained.
Lukashenka said that Minsk’s opponents “use any opportunity to stir up the situation in Belarus.” “And they will do it. I ask you and I demand from you to fulfill these instructions. Everything else is up to me,” the Belarusian president stressed.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
