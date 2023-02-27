Lukashenka called on the security forces to be ready to take measures at the border

MINSK, February 27 – RIA Novosti. The Belarusian security forces must be ready to respond to aggression, President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko said, a video excerpt of the meeting was published by the Pool of the First Telegram channel close to the press service of the head of state.

“We all must see any slightest aggression against our state on the borders of our country in order to take appropriate response measures,” Lukashenka said at a meeting with the leadership of the power bloc.

The head of state also requested a description of the internal political and military situation around Belarus in the current conditions.

“Want <…> demand the most severe discipline from you in the military units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the KGB,” Lukashenka stressed, addressing the heads of law enforcement agencies.

He drew attention to the fact that discipline should be especially ensured at the border.

The President also pointed out that “everyone should mind their own business.”

“We have a considerable number of people in uniform. All are armed. These are people sharpened to defend their Fatherland. We need to use this. Discipline and the fulfillment of our duties, especially at the border. When I talk about the border, this does not mean that this unit (Chairman of the State Border Committee of Anatoly. – Note ed.) Lappo – and that’s it. This is the police, this is the KGB, this is the military, “the head of state explained.

Lukashenka said that Minsk’s opponents “use any opportunity to stir up the situation” in Belarus.

“And they will do it. I ask you and I demand from you to fulfill these instructions. Everything else is up to me,” the Belarusian president stressed.

Last week, the assistant to the Minister of Defense of Belarus, Valery Revenko, said that the Kyiv authorities had concentrated a significant group of troops near the border. Intelligence activities against the republic continue with the use of drones, and from time to time there are violations of the state border in the airspace.

As noted in the State Border Committee of Belarus, Kyiv continues to mine its border territory. According to the agency, Ukrainian border guards defiantly laid out anti-tank mines on the road in front of the Vystupovichi checkpoint, although they mined this area back in July.

In January, the agency reported that 88 cases of provocations were recorded at the border last year. According to the agency, Ukrainian servicemen are engaged in damage to the border infrastructure, shouting insults and exerting psychological pressure on the Belarusian border guards.