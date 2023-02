US Deputy Secretary of State accused Russia of irresponsibility

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia was suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the (North Atlantic) alliance” .

“Russia has once again shown the world that it is not a responsible nuclear power,” Jenkins said at a disarmament conference in Geneva, according to Reuters.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty disappointing, saying that the States would be watching closely what Russia would do. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh called the decision to suspend Russia’s participation in START-3 “unfortunate and irresponsible” because, according to her, nuclear powers should cooperate with each other. US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that the US would like to resume bilateral inspections under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty and discuss with Russia the parameters for implementing this agreement.