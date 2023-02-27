US Deputy Secretary of State accused Russia of irresponsibility

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. US Deputy Secretary of State for Arms Control Bonnie Jenkins called Russia an irresponsible nuclear power because of Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia was suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the (North Atlantic) alliance” .
“Russia has once again shown the world that it is not a responsible nuclear power,” Jenkins said at a disarmament conference in Geneva, according to Reuters.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty disappointing, saying that the States would be watching closely what Russia would do. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh called the decision to suspend Russia’s participation in START-3 “unfortunate and irresponsible” because, according to her, nuclear powers should cooperate with each other. US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that the US would like to resume bilateral inspections under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty and discuss with Russia the parameters for implementing this agreement.
The agreement between the Russian Federation and the United States on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague (Czech Republic). It replaced the 1991 START Treaty (START) and, upon entry into force, replaced the 2002 Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (STROT). On February 3, 2021, Moscow and Washington exchanged notes on the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement on the five-year extension of the Treaty.
