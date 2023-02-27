US Deputy Secretary of State accused Russia of irresponsibility

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty disappointing, saying that the States would be watching closely what Russia would do. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh called the decision to suspend Russia’s participation in START-3 “unfortunate and irresponsible” because, according to her, nuclear powers should cooperate with each other. US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that the US would like to resume bilateral inspections under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty and discuss with Russia the parameters for implementing this agreement.