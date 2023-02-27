China protests against sanctions imposed on its companies by the US | News

The United States (USA) cannot impose its vision of how bilateral relations between Russia and China should develop, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Monday, in which she recalled that Washington does supply weapons to Ukraine.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Belarus will visit China at the end of February

The US actions lack both the basis of international law and the mandate of the United Nations Security Council, Mao told the daily foreign ministry briefing.

Mao also called the recent US sanctions against China typical unilateral coercive measures and “long-arm jurisdictions” illegal and detrimental to Chinese interests. We deplore and reject this move and have made serious efforts on the US side.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning says the US is sending weapons worth billions of dollars to kyiv while warning Beijing against assisting Moscow, adding that Washington is in no position to dictate Chinese-Russian relations.

1/ pic.twitter.com/15lbLtP8cH

— Taino (@Omani1love)

February 27, 2023

On the Ukraine issue, China‘s position has been objective and fair, and we have actively promoted peace talks and sought a political solution.

However, the US has been fanning the flame and fueling the fight with more weapons. To date, it has provided Ukraine with more than $32 billion in military aid, including large amounts of advanced weaponry, she denounced.

Just a few days ago, the US announced another $2 billion tranche of military aid to Ukraine.

The United States has been dumping weapons on one side of the conflict, thereby prolonging the fighting and making peace elusive, while spreading misinformation that China would supply Russia with weapons and sanctioning Chinese companies under that pretext, he noted.

“This is absolute hegemonism, double standards and absolute hypocrisy,” said the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“I want to point out that within a year of the full escalation of the Ukraine crisis, China issued its position paper on the political solution of the crisis, while the US imposed sanctions on Chinese and foreign companies.”

“Who is promoting peace and de-escalation, and who is fueling the tension and making the world more unstable? The answer is quite obvious,” he argued.

We call on the US to reflect on its behavior, consider what is good for the world and do something that will really help defuse the situation and get peace talks moving, he said.

The spokeswoman noted that the US must also stop spreading disinformation and remove sanctions on Chinese companies.

“The Chinese side will continue to do whatever is necessary to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises. We will take determined countermeasures in response to the US sanctions,” he said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source