MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Fears are growing in the European Union that the supply of arms to Kyiv does not contribute to the start of peace talks with Fears are growing in the European Union that the supply of arms to Kyiv does not contribute to the start of peace talks with Moscow , the Financial Times reported.

Some European Union diplomats have also privately questioned whether the supply of arms for the conflict is in line with the stated mission of the European Peace Foundation to “maintain peace and prevent conflict,” the publication said.

According to the newspaper, even the politicians of the EU member states, who support Ukraine, were surprised by the words of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, about the plans of the European Fund to finance the supply of fighter jets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Borrell said that in early March, at a meeting with defense ministers, he would present specific proposals for increasing the production of ammunition in the European Union. He called for a faster supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Russia sent a note to the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance because of the supply of weapons to Kyiv. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that any cargo containing ammunition would become a legitimate target for the Russian army.