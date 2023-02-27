Transneft began pumping Kazakhstani oil for delivery to Germany

|Fact-checking
Kaztransoil, a Kazakh national company, said earlier on Monday that it had delivered its first batch of oil in the amount of 20,000 tons to the Transneft system for delivery to Germany.
“We have started pumping Kazakh volumes in the direction of Adamova Zastava,” commented a representative of Transneft.
The German government announced in September 2022 that it would negotiate with Kazakhstan on the purchase of oil with transportation through the Druzhba pipeline to provide additional volumes for the refinery in the city of Schwedt and replace oil from Russia. Kazakhstan uses transit through the Druzhba, sending about 10 million tons of oil per year towards the port in Ust-Luga.
Transneft reported that it received an application from Kaztransoil for a reserve of additional capacities of the Druzhba oil pipeline for transit to Germany in the amount of 1.2 million tons for 2023. It was clarified that 300,000 tons of this is expected to be pumped in the first quarter. Initially, Kazakhstan planned to send the first 20,000 tons of oil in January, but the deadlines were shifted.
The Druzhba oil pipeline originates in Almetyevsk, passes through Bryansk and then branches into two sections: northern (through the territory of Belarus in the direction of Poland and Germany) and southern (through the territory of Ukraine in the direction of Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic). Transportation of Russian oil to Poland via Druzhba has been suspended, RIA Novosti was told earlier on Monday at Transneft. The pumping of Russian oil through the pipeline to Germany has not been carried out since the beginning of 2023.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
