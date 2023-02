Transneft began pumping Kazakhstani oil for delivery to Germany

The Druzhba oil pipeline originates in Almetyevsk, passes through Bryansk and then branches into two sections: northern (through the territory of Belarus in the direction of Poland and Germany ) and southern (through the territory of Ukraine in the direction of Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic). Transportation of Russian oil to Poland via Druzhba has been suspended, RIA Novosti was told earlier on Monday at Transneft. The pumping of Russian oil through the pipeline to Germany has not been carried out since the beginning of 2023.