Turkey to ban construction in areas close to seismic faults

ISTANBUL, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Turkish authorities will not issue permits for the construction of new homes in areas close to seismically active faults, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

“We will not allow construction in areas close to faults and in regions with soil liquefaction. As for new construction in previously built-up areas, the construction of high-rise buildings will be prohibited there. In March, we will begin construction of 30,000 apartments. New houses will be no more than three or four floors high,” Erdogan said at a briefing in Adiyaman.

He said that since February 6, the number of aftershocks has exceeded 10,000.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop urged earlier to draw lessons from the February 6 earthquakes and continue to build sustainable houses. The Ministry of Urban Development and the Environment also said authorities are developing new building plans in 11 affected provinces that will limit the number of floors in new homes. Options for creating new cities are also considered and decisions are made on their location.

On the territory of Turkey there are several active seismic faults at once, which cause earthquakes. In particular, on the East Anatolian fault there are several settlements at once, which were under the onslaught of the elements on February 6 – Kahramanmarash, Malatya, Antakya and others.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of 9 hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. More than 44 thousand people became victims of the elements. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the republic and neighboring countries, of which Syria suffered the most.