The Foreign Ministry commented on the decision of South Korea to expand sanctions against Russia

South Korea’s sanctions against Russia will affect not only bilateral relations, but also cooperation on a settlement around the Korean Peninsula, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

According to her, the new South Korean restrictions “demonstrated the limited ability of Seoul to conduct an independent line in the Russian direction.”

“This will undoubtedly harm Russian-South Korean cooperation, which has already seriously suffered after the accession of the Republic of Korea to the first package of sanctions of the” collective West “. settlement,” Zakharova added.