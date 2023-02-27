|Fact-checking
“Putin’s words open people’s eyes to the fact that the bloodthirsty lion of the United States is howling like a madman, revealing bloodied fangs and sharp claws, and jackals and hyenas are roaring behind him. Therefore, do not harbor any illusions and do not hesitate, fight boldly and decisively, unite all forces that can be united!” one reader wrote.
China issued an important warning to the West about Russia
“I just admire the man who chose to stand up and fight instead of kneeling down and begging for mercy. A nation with a history of rebel heroes is a nation to brag about. Putin not only celebrates the history of the Russian people, but also fights for justice for humanity,” said the second.
“He talks about a good, hard fight, pushing forward until the truth is revealed, until the disputes stop and peace is established. Right now, the clown President Zelensky wants the United States to dominate the world more than anything, and then he can continue to “play “forever!” — shared the user.
“The West still wants to crush Russia, and the method Putin described is the same as the method the West wants to curb China. Stop hiding, we must rise up!” — wrote the user.
During Pavel Zarubin’s “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” program on Russia 1, the Russian leader said that Moscow is trying to create a multipolar world, not a world centered on Washington, and condemned attempts by Western countries to split Russia. Putin also added that if they are not stopped, this could lead to the disappearance of the Russian nation.
