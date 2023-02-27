MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. In Ukraine, domestic political criticism of President Volodymyr Zelensky is growing, whom opposition politicians accuse of excessive concentration of power and superficial methods of government, writes the European publication Politico. In Ukraine, domestic political criticism of President Volodymyr Zelensky is growing, whom opposition politicians accuse of excessive concentration of power and superficial methods of government, writes the European publication Politico.

According to columnist Jamie Dettmer, the armed conflict has not changed anything in the attitude of the head of state to the complexities of governance and processes that develop against his will: he prefers the big picture, ignores the details and likes to rely on an inner circle of trusted friends. Even before the start of the special military operation, MP Lesya Vasilenko stated that Ukraine was “captured” by the president, who does not know how to think strategically.

“He became president with no political or government experience. He thought it was very easy to govern. You make decisions, and they have to be implemented. When something went wrong, his reaction was always:” predecessors who need to be put in jail,” the author of the material quotes the words of the Ukrainian deputy Nikolay Kniazhitsky.

According to him, Zelensky is a populist who shares all the shortcomings that are characteristic of this type of politician.

The publication says that disappointment with Zelensky is growing in the Verkhovna Rada: lawmakers complain that the government is ignoring them. Since the start of the special military operation, Zelenskiy has met with opposition leaders only once, almost a year ago.

“We see that decisions are increasingly centralized and concentrated in the hands of ever fewer people, and this <…> damages the strengthening of our democratic institutions. If someone thinks that the centralization of power is the answer to our problems, then this someone is mistaken,” said opposition MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, who served as deputy prime minister in the government of ex-president Petro Poroshenko.

The observer also noted that the international media do not notice the growing criticism of Zelensky inside the country, as they are “fascinated by his charismatic attractiveness.”