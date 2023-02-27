DONETSK, February 27 – RIA Novosti. A teenage girl was injured during the shelling of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported.

“According to the operational lines of the DPR JCCC, on February 27, information was received about victims among civilians in the cities of the Republic: the city of Donetsk (Petrovsky district): a teenage girl born in 2010 was wounded along Brinko Street, 1” e his telegram channel.

Petrovsky district of Donetsk is located on the western outskirts of the administrative center of the DPR, it is the most distant part of the city from the center. Since 2014, when the DPR declared independence from Kyiv, this area, starting from the line of contact outside the city of Marinka, has been regularly shelled by Ukrainian security forces.