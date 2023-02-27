The head of Catalonia refused to welcome the king of Spain

|Fact-checking
According to him, a similar situation occurred the day before at the official welcome dinner for MWC participants, which took place at the National Museum of Art of Catalonia. Aragones and Colau refused to stand in line with the authorities who received the king, as a sign of their rejection of the monarchy.
Mobile World Congress, which will be held from February 27 to March 2, is the largest international exhibition and conference dedicated to the latest trends in this field. Representatives of mobile operators, trade organizations and specialists in the field of telecommunications will discuss the future of the markets and the necessary strategy.
It is reported that more than one thousand speakers will speak at the event, about two thousand companies will present their products. It is expected that in total more than 80 thousand visitors from 200 different countries will take part in the conference (in 2019, their number was 109 thousand).
