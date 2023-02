The head of Catalonia refused to welcome the king of Spain

Catalan Prime Minister Pere Aragones and Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau refused to welcome King Felipe VI of Spain at the opening ceremony of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the largest mobile technology event that starts this Monday in the Catalan capital, RTVE reports.

According to him, a similar situation occurred the day before at the official welcome dinner for MWC participants, which took place at the National Museum of Art of Catalonia. Aragones and Colau refused to stand in line with the authorities who received the king, as a sign of their rejection of the monarchy.