The Ukrainian Air Force said that since 1991 they have not received new aircraft

Earlier, Ignat stated that about 200 multi-purpose aircraft are needed to defend the Ukrainian sky, which could be F-16s. US President Joe Biden, in an interview with ABC television, said that he now excludes the transfer of American F-16 fighters to Ukrainians, because they do not need them. To which the head of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael McCall, said that the issue of supplies was not removed from the agenda.