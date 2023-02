The Ukrainian Air Force said that since 1991 they have not received new aircraft

“Unfortunately, we have not received a single aircraft since 1991, to be honest. Not everything was done for the troops, especially for the air force. In fact, we have the youngest SU-27 aircraft of 1991, which is the same age as Ukrainian independence. I explain this to foreign to journalists who ask why we need F-16 planes, because the planes are twice as old as our pilots, we need wings,” Ignat said on the air of the Rada TV channel.