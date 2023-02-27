|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian Air Force has not received a single new aircraft since 1991, Yuriy Ignat, adviser to the command of the Ukrainian Air Force, said on Monday.
Earlier, Ignat stated that about 200 multi-purpose aircraft are needed to defend the Ukrainian sky, which could be F-16s. US President Joe Biden, in an interview with ABC television, said that he now excludes the transfer of American F-16 fighters to Ukrainians, because they do not need them. To which the head of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael McCall, said that the issue of supplies was not removed from the agenda.
“Unfortunately, we have not received a single aircraft since 1991, to be honest. Not everything was done for the troops, especially for the air force. In fact, we have the youngest SU-27 aircraft of 1991, which is the same age as Ukrainian independence. I explain this to foreign to journalists who ask why we need F-16 planes, because the planes are twice as old as our pilots, we need wings,” Ignat said on the air of the Rada TV channel.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
