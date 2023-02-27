“We know that both our opponents in the Ukrainian regime, in the Kiev regime, and in European countries are capable of various kinds of provocations. We know this well and are aware of this,” Peskov said, commenting on the situation around Pridnestrovie.

On February 23, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Kiev regime was preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which would be carried out by units of Ukrainian troops, including the Azov nationalists (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation). As a pretext for invading the unrecognized PMR, Kiev is planning to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the armed forces of the Russian Federation would adequately respond to the provocation of the Kyiv regime against Transnistria, if any.