The situation around Transnistria for the Kremlin is the subject of the closest attention and cause for concern, the situation is provoked from outside, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation.

“Naturally, the situation in Transnistria is the object of our closest attention and a reason for our concern. The situation is turbulent, it is provoked from outside,” Peskov said.

On February 23, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Kiev regime was preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which would be carried out by units of Ukrainian troops, including the Azov nationalists (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation). As a pretext for invading the unrecognized PMR, Kiev is planning to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the armed forces of the Russian Federation would adequately respond to the provocation of the Kyiv regime against Transnistria, if any.