In the United States revealed the scenario of the White House for Ukraine
“Kyiv no longer determines anything: neither the goals of this armed conflict, nor its nature, nor its purpose. All this is dictated to it by Washington and Brussels. What began as an offensive by one side turned into a proxy war by the other side,” Law continued.
“The pace of hostilities, the direction of strikes and territorial coverage – Ukraine no longer decides any of this. The right to make decisions has been taken away from it. It can be consulted, but it cannot make decisions. As long as Ukrainian leaders are ready to fight with enthusiasm, they will be treated like heroes, but they no longer have the independence they had at the beginning of the conflict,” the journalist summed up.
