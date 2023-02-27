In China, called the real owners of Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. By rejecting a Chinese-proposed peace plan for Ukraine, the United States and the European Union have shown who really runs Kiev, columnist Alex Lo wrote in an article for the Chinese edition of the South China Morning Post.
“Now we know who orders the music in Ukraine,” the author of the material noted.
He argues that Kyiv’s decision to abandon Chinese peace initiatives was directly influenced by the United States and the European Union.

“Kyiv no longer determines anything: neither the goals of this armed conflict, nor its nature, nor its purpose. All this is dictated to it by Washington and Brussels. What began as an offensive by one side turned into a proxy war by the other side,” Law continued.

According to the observer, the West does not care about the Ukrainians, since they are just cannon fodder for it, and they are used as a tool to fight Russia. That is why the United States and European countries are so happy to continue arming Ukraine with more weapons instead of offering to start a process of peace negotiations.

“The pace of hostilities, the direction of strikes and territorial coverage – Ukraine no longer decides any of this. The right to make decisions has been taken away from it. It can be consulted, but it cannot make decisions. As long as Ukrainian leaders are ready to fight with enthusiasm, they will be treated like heroes, but they no longer have the independence they had at the beginning of the conflict,” the journalist summed up.

On February 24, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published on its website a 12-point statement on a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. Among the main theses of Beijing: the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, the call to prevent further escalation.
