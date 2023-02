China issued an important warning to the West about Russia

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published on its website a statement with a position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. It contains 12 points, among which is the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, as well as a call to prevent further escalation. In addition, Beijing opposed the abuse of unilateral sanctions in the context of the Ukrainian conflict, as they do not contribute to the resolution of the crisis.