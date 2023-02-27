China issued an important warning to the West about Russia

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. A new round of Western sanctions and attempts to isolate Russia is clouding the prospect of dialogue and leading to an unwinding of the crisis, according to the authors of the Chinese portal Global Times.
According to observers, the stubbornness of the US and EU countries in terms of restrictions and squeezing Moscow out of the international space looks like an attempt to prolong the conflict in Ukraine.
“These are just diplomatic and symbolic gestures on the part of Western countries to express their disappointment,” Li Ziguo, a senior fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told reporters.
Another researcher, Zhang Hong, a junior researcher at the Institute for the Study of Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, believes that the West is limiting political tools in Ukraine.
“Such impulsive actions can help Western countries to vent their frustrations and feel better for a moment, but this will lead to more bloodshed, more casualties and even more property losses, as it will further ignite the conflict,” he said.
The EU on Saturday published in the official journal a new sanctions package against Russia, it came into force. After its introduction, 1,473 individuals and 205 organizations fell under the restrictions.
Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published on its website a statement with a position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. It contains 12 points, among which is the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, as well as a call to prevent further escalation. In addition, Beijing opposed the abuse of unilateral sanctions in the context of the Ukrainian conflict, as they do not contribute to the resolution of the crisis.
Peskov spoke about the Kremlin’s reaction to the Chinese peace plan for Ukraine
