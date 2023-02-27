Lukashenka told what his son Nikolai does

MINSK, February 27 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that his youngest son Nikolai is studying biotechnology as part of a project with China.
According to the Chinese Xinhua agency, the Belarusian president told the agency in an interview that his youngest son is studying biotechnology as part of a relevant joint project on cooperation between the two countries. Belarusian Internet resources reported that last year the president’s youngest son applied to the Faculty of Biology of the Belarusian State University to study in the new specialty “Biotechnology” under the Chinese program, but there was no official information on this matter.
“Therefore, here both personal and state, and my history of my presidency are closely connected with China,” Lukashenka said, speaking of Belarus’ interest in cooperation with China in the field of biotechnology.
The agency recalls that on November 4, 2022, the official launch ceremony of a large-scale agro-industrial project for the production of compound feed and amino acids, implemented with the strong assistance of China, the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation, took place in the Minsk region of Belarus on November 4, 2022. This enterprise is the first production of amino acids in Belarus and the first import-substituting project in the field of deep grain processing. Lukashenko said that the project will raise the technological level of Belarus to a new level and become the locomotive of national development.
“It was only thanks to the decision of Xi Jinping (President of China – ed.) that the implementation of this program became possible. Four or five states in the world have such production facilities. China helped us create such a biotech corporation,” Lukashenka said.
