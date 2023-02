Lukashenka told what his son Nikolai does

The agency recalls that on November 4, 2022, the official launch ceremony of a large-scale agro-industrial project for the production of compound feed and amino acids, implemented with the strong assistance of China , the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation, took place in the Minsk region of Belarus on November 4, 2022. This enterprise is the first production of amino acids in Belarus and the first import-substituting project in the field of deep grain processing. Lukashenko said that the project will raise the technological level of Belarus to a new level and become the locomotive of national development.