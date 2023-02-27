Lukashenka told what his son Nikolai does

According to the Chinese Xinhua agency, the Belarusian president told the agency in an interview that his youngest son is studying biotechnology as part of a relevant joint project on cooperation between the two countries. Belarusian Internet resources reported that last year the president’s youngest son applied to the Faculty of Biology of the Belarusian State University to study in the new specialty “Biotechnology” under the Chinese program, but there was no official information on this matter.