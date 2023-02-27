The head of the IAEA will leave for Tehran on a visit in the coming days

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will travel to Tehran in the coming days, Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) spokesman Behruz Kamalvandi said on Monday.

“In recent days, we have had constructive and promising discussions with representatives of the IAEA …. On this basis, the head of the AEOI, Mohammad Eslami, invited Grossi to pay an official visit to Iran,” IRNA quoted Kamalvandi as saying.

He added that the visit of the Director General of the IAEA will take place in the coming days. Kamalvandi also indicated that additional information about the program of the visit will soon be made public in the media.