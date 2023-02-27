|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
GENEVA, February 27 – RIA Novosti. France will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine for as long as it takes to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said at a UN conference on disarmament in Geneva on Monday.
“France will continue to provide strong support to Ukraine for as long as it takes to defend it and to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the minister said.
Yesterday, 15:40
Protests against arms supplies to Ukraine took place in France
Earlier this week, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Clair Legendre said that France “opened the way” for the supply of heavy tanks to Ukraine and intends to increase military assistance to Kyiv.
Paris has already sent Ukraine six 155mm TRF1 towed howitzers and two Crotale air defense systems. It was also reported that Ukraine had already received 18 CAESAR artillery mounts from France. Ukraine was also sent MANPADS “Mistral” and ATGM “Milan”, about 60 armored personnel carriers and anti-tank mines HDP-2A2. In addition to weapons, France supplied Ukraine with uniforms, fuel, shells and cartridges, first-aid kits and dry rations, radiation, chemical and biological protection.
08:00
“Let them eat turnips.” The fate of Europe depends on the modern Marie Antoinette
Earlier, the country’s Foreign Ministry also reported on Paris‘ plans to send an additional 12 Caesar howitzers to Kyiv. Also, Italy and France have agreed to supply Kyiv with an air defense system jointly developed by Samp / T-Mamba this spring. Also, 12 AMX-10RC wheeled tanks, which France sent to Kyiv, should arrive in Ukraine soon.
The Russian Federation previously sent a note to all countries, including the United States, due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
February 25, 08:00
Forcing the World to Peace American Style – Lessons from the UN Voting
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report