Turkey, Finland and Sweden meet on NATO membership on March 9

ANKARA, February 27 – RIA Novosti. A trilateral meeting between the delegations of Turkey, Finland and Sweden on NATO membership will take place on March 9 in Brussels, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced an agreement with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on a meeting between Turkey, Sweden and Finland on NATO membership in mid-March. Earlier, Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said that Ankara was resuming the trilateral mechanism for the membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO, the next meeting is expected in Brussels.

“It’s good that the meeting will take place in Brussels, thus NATO will see the whole process and the fulfillment of obligations by these countries (Sweden and Finland). The third meeting of the permanent mechanism with the participation of Sweden and Finland will be held on March 9,” Cavusoglu said at a briefing with his Hungarian counterpart Monday in Ankara.

To date, only two countries out of 30 have not ratified the applications of Sweden and Finland to NATO – these are Hungary and Turkey. Negotiations with Turkey to ratify the Nordic application are expected to resume in the coming weeks.