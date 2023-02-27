Turkey cannot approve Sweden’s NATO membership, Cavusoglu says

ISTANBUL, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Ankara cannot now approve the Swedish application for NATO membership, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference with his Hungarian counterpart.

“There are certain obligations that were taken by Sweden and Finland in connection with their intention to join NATO. From Sweden, we do not see the implementation of all steps, so at this stage we cannot approve its entry into the alliance,” the official said.

He noted that the Swedish authorities fulfilled some obligations, in particular, they made changes to the constitution. At the same time, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, recognized in Turkey as a terrorist, is still operating in the country.

Cavusoglu noted that the situation is more of a NATO problem, and Turkey has no other claims to Sweden and Finland in bilateral relations.

10:49 Turkey, Finland and Sweden meet on NATO membership on March 9

On Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said parliamentarians were not enthusiastic about approving Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO. According to him, the authorities of these countries are spreading “shameless lies” about Hungary, in addition, the direct border between NATO and Russia will increase by a thousand kilometers.

Finland and Sweden in May last year, against the background of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, filed a joint application to join NATO. At first, Turkey blocked its consideration, but already on June 29, Ankara, Stockholm and Helsinki signed a security memorandum that takes into account all Turkey’s concerns.

The process slowed down earlier this year due to protests in Stockholm, which complicated relations with Ankara.

Now the application has not been ratified by two countries out of 30 – Hungary and Turkey. Negotiations are expected to resume in the coming weeks.