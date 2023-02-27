The head of Pridnestrovie urged residents to remain calm

TIRASPOL, February 27 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky, called the situation on the borders tense and called for calm.

“He called the situation tense, while calling for calm and recalling his presidential principle: if the people are in real danger, he will personally and immediately inform the citizens about this,” the press service of the head of the PMR reports in the Telegram channel.

According to Krasnoselsky, “it is important not to succumb to panic, everyone to clearly know the procedure for a particular situation, and unconditionally follow them.”

On February 23, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Kiev regime was preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which would be carried out by units of Ukrainian troops, including the Azov nationalists * (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation). As a pretext for invading the unrecognized PMR, Kiev is planning to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the armed forces of the Russian Federation would adequately respond to the provocation of the Kyiv regime against Transnistria, if any.

* Terrorist organization banned in Russia