China will not tolerate US pressure, foreign ministry says

BEIJING, February 27 – RIA Novosti. The United States does not have the right to tell Russia and China how to develop bilateral relations, Beijing will not put up with pressure from Washington, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing on Monday.
“The United States has no right to dispose of Russian-Chinese relations, we will not put up with pressure and threats from the American side,” the diplomat said, commenting on the warnings from a number of American politicians to Beijing about the consequences if China supplies weapons to Russia.
Mao Ning noted that the US not only sends lethal weapons to the battlefield in Ukraine, but also violates the three Sino-US joint communiqués by constantly selling advanced weapons to Taiwan.
The diplomat added that China is actively promoting peace talks and a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis.
